HM Amit Shah to visit Gujarat today to inaugurate development projects

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Gujarat from Friday, during which he will attend 25 public events spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sanadar (Diyodar), Vav-Tharad and adjoining regions.

The visit, scheduled between December 5 and 7, is for cooperative sector reforms, urban development, public welfare infrastructure and cultural outreach in the state.

Shah’s tour will commence with the inauguration of ‘Swadeshotsav’ at the GMDC Ground in Memnagar, organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

He will later attend the valedictory session of NABARD’s Earth Summit 2025 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister is also set to inaugurate a series of civic facilities on day one, including new public gardens, a yoga studio, a refurbished primary school building, the LC-11 railway overbridge, an under-bridge sports complex, a primary health centre and PNG gas pipeline connections in three villages.

He will wrap up the day with the closing ceremony of the Sansad Sports Festival, followed by the opening of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival.

On December 6, Shah will travel to Banas Dairy in Sanadar (Diyodar) to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects.

He will also preside over a meeting of the Ministry of Cooperation’s Advisory Committee, signalling the Centre’s continued thrust on expanding and strengthening cooperative institutions nationwide.

The final day of the visit, December 7, will focus on major housing and infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad.

Shah will inaugurate 861 EWS homes under PMAY in Thaltej and 350 homes under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme in Nava Vadaj.

Other inaugurations include a PPP-developed Oxygen Park, rejuvenated lakes at Shakri and Vastrapur, new community facilities, a mini sports complex and various public amenities.

Shah will also release the Gujarati edition of “Challenges Inspire Me,” a book on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, before attending the Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

