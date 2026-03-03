HM Amit Shah likely to visit Gujarat on March 7​

Ahmedabad, March 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Ahmedabad on March 7 and 8, during which he will inaugurate and dedicate to the public key urban development projects valued at over Rs 60 crore, officials confirmed on Tuesday.​

According to officials, Shah will arrive in the city on the evening of March 7.

On March 8, he will inaugurate a newly constructed sports complex in the Vastral area, costing Rs 61.67 crore.​

The facility has been described as a modern complex aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure for the international sporting events, such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and encouraging greater participation in athletics at the local level.​

He will also dedicate the first phase of the Kharicut Canal renovation and development project.​

The initial phase of the project covers a 12.75-kilometre stretch from Naroda to Vinzol and is considered significant for improving urban infrastructure and drainage in the city.​

During his stay, Shah is expected to meet with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ahmedabad city unit.​

The meetings come as the Gujarat BJP announced district-wise and morcha-level appointments of party in-charges in preparation for the forthcoming municipal and panchayat elections.​

Four general secretaries have been appointed as in-charges of key urban centres under their respective jurisdictions, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.​

Shah’s visit follows his recent engagement in Gandhinagar on February 15, where he reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, cattle rearers, and fishermen in international trade agreements.​

Speaking after launching the country’s first Central Bank Digital Currency-based Public Distribution System at Mahatma Mandir, he said, "The new digital token-based system would eliminate corruption and enhance transparency in the delivery process."​

Officials said the upcoming Ahmedabad programmes are focused on urban development and public infrastructure, alongside organisational discussions within the party.​

