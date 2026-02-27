HM Amit Shah holds high-level meet on India–Nepal border security in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) On the third and final day of his visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the India–Nepal border management in Purnea on Friday.

The meeting, held at Zero Mile in the city, focused on strengthening security arrangements, preventing infiltration, and enhancing intelligence coordination across border districts.

The Union Home Minister's emphasis on action against infiltrators indicated the possibility of stricter measures in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the State Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG) of the border range, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from 12 districts, and District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from border districts, including Purnea, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj.

Senior administrative and police officials were also present.

A detailed review was conducted on the monitoring and management of the nearly 700-km-long India–Nepal border.

Based on inputs from security agencies, a new strategy was reportedly formulated to curb suspicious activities, illegal infiltration, and smuggling in border areas.

Officials emphasised expansion of technical surveillance along the border, strengthening intelligence networks, enhancing inter-agency coordination, activating border police stations, and increasing joint operations between local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Seemanchal belt shares proximity not only with Nepal but also with Bangladesh and lies close to the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the "Chicken Neck" corridor.

Given its strategic sensitivity, officials directed further strengthening of security infrastructure across the region.

There were indications that concrete administrative and technological measures regarding border management may be announced soon.

Purnea city was placed on high alert during the Union Home Minister's visit.

Security arrangements included heavy police deployment across key routes, monitoring at 100-metre intervals in sensitive areas, route lining and parking regulation, crowd management measures, deployment of health department teams, ambulances, and trauma support units.

Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bihar on February 25 for a three-day Bihar visit focused largely on Seemanchal.

During the visit, he held review meetings in Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea, interacted with security personnel, and inspected villages selected under the Vibrant Village Program–2.

The visit is being viewed as significant from the perspective of national and border security.

