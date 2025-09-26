HM Amit Shah asks BJP leaders to fight unitedly for Bihar polls, urges victory above self (Ld)

Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a key strategy meeting at the party's state headquarters in Patna on Friday.

According to Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Union Minister Shah delivered the mantra for victory, asking BJP leaders to rise above personal preferences and fight the election as ordinary party workers.

"Forget who is who. This election is about the NDA's victory, not individual candidates. Work as one team and ensure success at all costs," Union Home Minister was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the Bihar poll contest would be a bellweather for the country, urging BJP workers to dedicate themselves fully to organisational efforts until the polling day.

"This election will set the tone for the rest of the country. Every BJP worker must rise above discrimination and put in their full effort," Union Minister Shah said.

During the meeting, 40 expatriate leaders were given the charge to look after 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, which means one leader has been appointed as in-charge of one Lok Sabha constituency.

Dilip Jaiswal has handed over the screening committee report to the Bihar BJP election in-charge, Dharmendra Pradhan, during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by top state BJP leaders and key organisational officials, as the party seeks to consolidate the NDA's position ahead of a high-stakes political battle with the Opposition INDIA bloc.

A total of 80 senior BJP leaders participated in the high-level session, including 40 expatriate leaders, regional in-charges, and co-in-charges.

Prominent attendees included BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, Bihar BJP In-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP Co-Incharge Deepak Prakash, and Bihar BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya.

Earlier, State BJP President Jaiswal welcomed Union Minister Amit Shah, while Bihar BJP In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan was greeted by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, and B.L. Santhosh was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.

Union Minister Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar -- his second in the past eight days -- reviewed the election strategy, organisational strengthening, and candidate selection.

The Union Home Minister is expected to hold further discussions with key BJP leaders in Samastipur and Araria and hold two back-to-back meetings on Saturday before concluding his visit.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Shah addressed nearly 350 BJP leaders and workers from the Champaran and Saran divisions at the Government Engineering College in Bettiah.

Attendees included BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district party presidents, and Assembly in-charges from West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts.

The Bettiah session focused on expanding the party organisation, energising local workers, spreading awareness about Central and state government schemes, and improving coordination from the panchayat to district levels.

A party source said that Union Minister Shah asked party workers to opt for door-to-door campaign at the booth and the panchayat level in every Assembly constituency in Bihar.

This marks Union Minister Shah's second visit to Bihar within eight days, underlining the BJP's urgency in fine-tuning its election machinery.

The Union Home Minister will spend Friday evening in Patna and continue strategy discussions with senior BJP leaders in Samastipur and Araria on Saturday.

In the first programme held in Sarairanjan block in Samastipur, the BJP leaders and workers of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Samastipur will participate in it.

The second event will be held in Forbesganj block of Araria district, where Union Minister Shah will interact with the BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and workers of Saharsa, Purnea and Bhagalpur districts.

--IANS

ajk/khz