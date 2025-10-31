Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Gaurav Gogoi 'Pakistani agent'; alleges foreign powers planted him

Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, calling him a “Pakistani agent” and alleging that he was “planted by foreign powers” in India.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said: "Gaurav Gogoi has not uttered a single word against the person who sang Bangladesh's national anthem inside the Congress party office. He is a Pakistani agent. I challenge the Assam Congress president to file a defamation case against me if he has the courage."

The Chief Minister further claimed that he possessed extensive information about Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links and asserted that his disclosures, when made public, would prove that the Congress MP was “planted by foreign powers”.

"I have definite proof on this matter," CM Sarma added.

“If there were no elections in the state, I would have acted more strictly. If I act now, people will say it is politically motivated. But the quantum of information I have is such that Gaurav Gogoi would not be moving freely in the state,” the Assam Chief Minister claimed.

Referring to an earlier development, CM Sarma said he had not revealed all documentary proof on September 10 but would make them public at an appropriate time.

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister reiterated: "He is a pure Pakistani agent, and I say this as a Chief Minister. If I hold a press conference now, people might claim that the probe into Zubeen Garg’s death has been overshadowed by this issue. Let us first deliver justice to Zubeen Garg, after which I will take up this matter of Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan link."

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Pakistan link of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted its detailed report to Chief Minister Sarma on September 10, marking a key development in the high-profile case.

According to government sources, the report compiles findings from weeks of digital forensic analysis, intelligence coordination, and scrutiny of financial and communication records purportedly connected to the case.

While the contents of the report have not been officially disclosed, officials indicated that it includes both technical evidence and witness statements recorded during the course of the inquiry.

--IANS

tdr/pgh