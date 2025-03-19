Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Taking to X, the Home Minister of India wrote in Hindi, "Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah."

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also met the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spent three days in Assam, where he inaugurated several projects and addressed the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) as the Chief Guest in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Union Minister Shah, in his address, said that the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has played a significant role in establishing peace, development, and enthusiasm in the region. Without the ABSU's role, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible, and peace would not have been established in Bodoland.

On this occasion, Shah also paid tribute to the five thousand martyrs who fought for the peace of Bodoland.

He added, "When the entire Bodoland is following the path shown by its leader, Upendra Nath Brahma Ji, the government has decided to name a prominent road in Delhi as Bodopa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg. He also mentioned that in the first week of April, a program will be held in Delhi where a bust of Upendra Nath Brahma Ji will be unveiled."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the BTR peace agreement, the government removed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire BTR area on April 1, 2022.

He also mentioned that under the Government of India's 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) program, today, the mushroom from Kokrajhar, known as "Mushroom From Bodoland," is being included in the menus of hotels in Delhi. This has become possible due to the peace established in Bodoland.

He further stated that because of the peace, Bodoland was able to host the Durand Cup tournament. He appealed to the athletes of Bodoland to start preparing for the potential Olympics in India in 2036. (ANI)