West Bengal Governor
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:36 am
"Is this happening in Bengal only," RJD's Manoj Jha hits back at West Bengal Governor
J·May 09, 2024, 09:28 am
Molestation case: Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to "common people"
J·Feb 29, 2024, 07:25 am
Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal, this has to end: Governor Bose on Shajahan Sheikh's arrest
J·Oct 07, 2023, 02:53 am
"Will not take part in Durga Puja...Governor must listen", says Abhishek Banerjee in protest at Raj Bhavan
J·Jul 10, 2023, 12:27 am
Bengal Governor leaves for Delhi, might report to Amit Shah on panchayat polls
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fresh Violence In Howrah, Amit Shah Speaks To Guv
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP Picks Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar For Vice President
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.