Heavy rain lashes Telangana, red alert for entire state

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Wednesday under the impact of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, while the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for the entire state for two days.

Director of the Meteorological Centre, K. Nagaratna, said that a red alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday across Telangana.

Red warnings have been issued for the districts of Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal districts.

She also stated that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

For the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, the met centre has issued a red alert for Wednesday and an orange alert for Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely in the state for four days under the impact of a low-pressure area. The rain intensity is expected to be high in north Telangana. Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour are also likely.

Heavy rain lashed Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu and other districts, inundating low-lying areas and affecting road transport to some villages.

In the Warangal district, a shepherd went missing after falling into an overflowing stream. Disaster Response Force, with the help of expert swimmers and local police, was searching for the missing man in Aakeru Vagu.

In Hyderabad, a man was rescued from an open nala in which he fell while trying to collect fodder for sheep. The incident occurred in Yakutpura in the old city of Hyderabad. AIMIM corporator Mohammed Wasey, with the help of locals, rescued the man, identified as Ghouse.

Heavy rain in parts of Hyderabad and its surroundings affected normal life. Traffic was disrupted in some parts of Central Hyderabad and the IT corridors of Madhapur and Gachibowli.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Mamidipalle in Balapur of Rangareddy district received maximum rainfall of 8.7 cm till 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Industrial Area Mahankal and Airport, both in Rangareddy district, recorded rainfall of 8 and 7.8 cm, respectively.

In view of the heavy rain alert, authorities declared a half-day holiday for all schools in Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday. The IT/ITES companies were also advised to enable work from home for their employees.

In Mancherial district, heavy rain and backwater flow from the Palvai Purushotham Rao project inundated Saligam village in Kannepalli mandal

District Collector Kumar Deepak visited the affected areas and advised residents to vacate submerged houses or high-risk areas immediately and move to safer locations. He directed officials to provide necessary assistance, arrange temporary shelters, and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

Suryapet district Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawan urged people to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rain lashing the district.

He inspected the Dondapadu–Jaggayyapet Road Bridge and the Bypass Road Bridge over the Erravagu in Dondapadu village, Chinthalapalem mandal, to assess the water flow situation. On this occasion, the Collector instructed officials to be present on-site and caution people against going near the Erravagu.

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah inspected the Sathnala Project to assess the water levels and safety measures in place. The Collector reviewed the situation with concerned officials and instructed them to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.

--IANS

ms/svn