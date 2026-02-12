Heated exchanges, lighter moments mark Bihar Assembly debate on arsenic contamination

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) A sharp exchange of words, interspersed with moments of humour, marked proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday during a discussion on alleged arsenic contamination in drinking water in parts of Patna district.

Read More

The debate was on claims of a contaminated water supply in the Danapur and Maner areas near Patna. Raising the issue, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra alleged that residents of his constituency were being supplied arsenic-tainted water, posing a serious threat to public health. He urged the government to take immediate corrective measures.

Responding to the allegations, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh informed the House that water samples collected from the areas on February 9 had been tested and found to be within the prescribed arsenic limits. He maintained that the government remains vigilant about drinking water quality and conducts regular testing across the state.

Unconvinced, Bhai Virendra dismissed the minister’s statement, alleging that incorrect information had been placed before the House. “I live in that area myself. The ground reality is different from what has been read out here,” he said, demanding fresh testing of samples and prompt action if contamination is found.

Amid the heated exchange, the Speaker lightened the mood by asking Bhai Virendra if he was keeping well, drawing brief laughter in the House. However, the MLA reiterated that the issue was serious and warranted urgent attention.

The atmosphere turned more relaxed when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reacting to the discussion, jokingly referred to Bhai Virendra’s colourful sweater. The MLA responded with sarcasm, saying, “You’re the one who gave it to me. You gave it last time too. You forget after giving things to your younger brother. That’s why I keep saying -- take your medicine on time, otherwise you’ll forget,” triggering laughter across the Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary assured the House that any investigation sought in the concerned constituency would be carried out. He too joined in the lighter banter, remarking that the weather was no longer cold enough to warrant such heavy clothing.

While the debate underscored concerns over public health and water safety, it concluded on a lighter note, briefly easing tensions in the Assembly.

--IANS

ajk/skp