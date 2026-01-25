Heartfelt birthday wishes to Haryana’s dynamic CM: PM Modi leads greetings for Nayab Singh Saini

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led a wave of birthday greetings for Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, praising his dedication to public service and crediting his grassroots experience with driving the state’s steady progress.

In a message posted on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Haryana’s dynamic Chief Minister, Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji, who is dedicated to public service. His grassroots experience is proving highly beneficial for the people of my state, like family. Under his leadership, our beloved state is steadily progressing on the path of development. May God grant him good health and a long life.”

The Prime Minister’s message set the tone for a series of tributes from senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party units across the country, highlighting CM Saini’s leadership and governance record since taking office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes, underlining the chief minister’s role in advancing the state under the broader leadership of the BJP.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, you are continuously advancing Haryana’s prosperity, security, and heritage. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life,” Shah said in his post (loosely translated from Hindi).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari echoed similar sentiments, focusing on CM Saini’s well-being and public life. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life,” Gadkari wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in, offering religious blessings alongside his message.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the esteemed Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji. May Lord Shri Krishna bless you with excellent health, a long life, and a life filled with glory,” CM Adityanath said.

The Haryana BJP, in a detailed message from its official X handle, praised Saini’s “visionary leadership” and governance initiatives.

“Your visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and dedication to public welfare have continuously propelled the state forward in the direction of development, good governance, and social justice,” the party said, adding that welfare schemes under his leadership were benefiting every section of society. The message concluded with prayers for his health, long life, and continued service to the state.

