Heard of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but not ‘Laapataa Vice President’: Sibal on ‘incommunicado’ Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday expressed concern over the well-being of the “incommunicado” former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying he has heard of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but never heard of ‘Laapataa Vice President’.

Addressing mediapersons, Sibal sought clarification from Home Minister Amit Shah on Dhankhar’s whereabouts since his resignation from the constitutional post, adding that “I hope the government has not, in any form, placed an impediment”.

“He resigned on July 21, and we are today on August 9, and since that day, we don’t know where he is,” Sibal told reporters.

“He is not in his official residence. On the first day I tried to contact him, and somebody picked up the phone. I was told he was resting and he would get back to me. Thereafter, several colleagues and I have tried to contact him for days, but we can’t get through,” he said.

“I have heard of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but never heard of ‘Laapataa Vice President’,” said Sibal, expressing surprise over the lack of communication with the former Rajya Sabha Chairman, in a veiled reference to a Bollywood film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ in which two young brides go missing before being rescued by police.

Sibal described Dhankhar’s resignation as “unfortunate” and said it seems the time has come for the Opposition to support him. “Obviously, he is in some difficulty which we are not aware of. I hope he is well, and if he is not in his official residence, we should know where he is.”

Sibal said he has a very close relationship with Dhankhar, and he is worried.

“I request the Home Minister to issue a public statement and let us know where his residence is, so that we can go and meet him,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP wondered why Dhankhar is incommunicado, asking, “There must be some reason for it”.

Raising a suspicion of some form of government curbs on Dhankhar’s public appearance or dealing, he said, “The election for a new Vice President is in September and there is a long time to go. I hope the government has not, in any form, placed an impediment. I am sure that he is entitled to say his mind and what transpired.”

Unless we know where he is, we will not be able to find out anything, he said.

--IANS

rch/skp