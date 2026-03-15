'Have candidate in Ambalappuzha': Venugopal dismisses speculation of backing CPI-M rebel Sudhakaran

Alappuzha (Kerala), March 15 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K. C. Venugopal on Sunday dismissed speculation that rebel veteran CPI-M leader G. Sudhakaran, who has announced his intention to contest as an Independent, could emerge as the candidate of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Ambalappuzha, asserting that the front already has a candidate for the constituency.

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Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 in one phase to elect 140 legislators.

Early this week, Sudhakaran, a two-time minister in the cabinet of V.S. Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan (2016-21), announced his decision to contest as an independent from his Amabalappuzha constituency, which was his stronghold in the CPI-M.

Responding to questions from reporters in Alappuzha on the development, Venugopal said he was "not an astrologer" to comment on rumours about Sudhakaran’s possible candidature.

He maintained that such speculation was premature and reiterated that decisions on candidates are taken by the party’s Central Election Committee.

"As of now, the UDF has a candidate in Ambalappuzha. Why is such a question being asked at this stage?" Venugopal said, adding that the constituency remains one where the UDF is confident of victory.

He described Ambalappuzha as a seat where the UDF expects to win early in the counting process. Venugopal said the final decisions on where and how candidates will contest would be taken by the party leadership, and the same process would apply to Ambalappuzha as well.

The Congress leader also launched a sharp attack on the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that the people of the state are firmly opposed to the continuation of the present administration for a third consecutive term.

According to him, the people of Kerala have grown weary of the Left government and are determined to end its rule through the ballot.

"In another 26 days, the final decision to end the misrule of the Left government will come through the ballot box," he said.

Venugopal pointed out that the campaign period would be relatively short as the first week of April coincides with Holy Week and Vishu falls on April 14, leaving only around 13 to 14 days for active campaigning.

He also accused the government of spending crores of rupees on publicity campaigns, alleging that public funds were being used to promote programmes that should ideally be taken up by the next government.

Venugopal said the candidate list of the Congress would be finalised within the next couple of days and expressed confidence that the UDF would form the next government with policies aimed at providing relief to youth, women, and other vulnerable sections of society.

--IANS

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