Haryana rights panel slams biased police probe into demise of two workers cleaning hotel sewer

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) Taking cognisance of the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a hotel sewer line in Hansi town, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has slammed the police investigation, terming it seriously biased, suspicious, and aimed at protecting the culprits from the rigours of law.

Read More

The commission stated in unequivocal terms that the direction of the investigation and documents placed on record clearly indicated a deliberate and well-planned attempt to shield the real culprits.

The full commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, made strong observations on the police report, stating that the so-called appointment letter of the hotel’s assistant manager, which bears no date, not only raises grave suspicion but also clearly suggested that such a document was hurriedly prepared after the incident to divert liability away from the hotel owner.

The commission described this as a blatant abuse of both law and morality.

It observed that the legal opinion of November 13, 2025, without any reason, rendered by the Deputy District Attorney in diluting the offence by converting it from Section 105 to Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita also puts a serious question mark on the legal opinion indicating the ulterior motive and designs of the police.

The commission categorically stated that this “is not merely a case of investigative negligence, but appears to be an institutional attempt to evade accountability”.

The commission made it clear that half-hearted explanations and cosmetic investigations cannot be tolerated in such grave matters.

Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the commission has directed the Superintendent of Police of Hansi to examine the matter afresh and submit a detailed report at least one week prior to the next date of hearing.

Also the Superintendent of Police has also been ordered to appear in person before the commission on the next date of hearing on February 18.

--IANS

vg/rad