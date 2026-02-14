Haryana rights panel seek report on doctor's death in fire

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken a strict stand in allegations that a young doctor was set on fire in a university room in Hisar, making it clear that no compromise with the due process of justice will be tolerated.

According to the complaint to the commission by the deceased's mother, Gayatri Yadav, she received information on April 24, 2025, that Udesh Kumar had set her daughter on fire in his university room.

In this regard, a first information report (FIR) was registered.

However, the complainant alleged that the police, in connivance with the accused, released him and that no effective action has been taken so far.

Complainant Gayatri Yadav has sought justice from the commission and demanded a fair and impartial investigation.

Taking serious note of the matter, commission member Deep Bhatia had earlier requisitioned a fresh status report.

In compliance with his directions, the case was transferred to the state Crime Branch in Bhondsi in Gurugram.

During the course of investigation, the parties concerned were interrogated on December 12.

Thereafter, on December 29 the case file was presented before the state police complaint authority in Panchkula and the spot of occurrence was inspected on January 12.

However, the order clearly stated that the commission cannot be satisfied with mere procedural formalities.

Commission Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora informed that, in order to assess the fairness, transparency, and progress of the investigation, the rights commission has directed the officer in-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear in person on the next date of hearing on April 6 along with complete original investigation record, including all relevant documents and material evidence.

Commission member Bhatia has stated that if any negligence, bias, or deliberate laxity is found in the investigation, strict legal action will be taken against the officials concerned. He said the dignity of human life and the fairness of the legal process are paramount.

--IANS

vg/svn