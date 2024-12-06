Haryana Minister claims farmers of his state not involved in protests says they're from Punjab

Rohtak (Haryana): Haryana Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi on Friday, said that farmers from Haryana are not part of the ongoing protests and all they are from the neighbouring state of Punjab.

He further explained that the protesting farmers have minor issues that will be addressed by the central government and court orders. Bedi also mentioned that farmers in Haryana are benefiting from various government schemes.

Bedi was speaking after unveiling the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak.

He underlined that Haryana has done more for farmers than any other state, including compensating for crops that were not harvested this season. "The Haryana government has made 24 decisions in favour of farmers, including a promise to buy crops at MSP," Bedi added.

The Haryana Minister pointed out that the Haryana government has been praised by the Supreme Court for its efforts in stubble management, something that is not happening in Punjab. "These are all farmers from Punjab," he said.

He furthe slammed the Congress Party over its allegation that BJP wants to 'abolish' the Constitution, and strongly asserted that it can never happen.

"The Constitution cannot be abolished, and the Congress has no answer regarding the Constitution. The Chief Minister had clarified all points in the Assembly," he told reporters here.

Bedi further added that Congress has no explanation for how the BJP is supposedly doing this. "The Constitution can never be abolished because it was created by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who not only showed India the way but also the world," he added.

This comes as tensions again rose between farmers and the government, with farmers planning to march towards Delhi to press their demands. However, Bedi reaffirmed that the central government and the courts would address the issues raised by the farmers from Punjab. (ANI)