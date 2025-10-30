Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams AAP, Congress; asks what they have done for Punjab

Tarn Taran, Oct 30 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday asked the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to tell one thing they had done for Punjab, even as she appealed to the people to support their own regional party which had always fought to protect their rights.

The Bathinda MP, who held a number of public meetings in the Tarn Taran assembly constituency in favour of party candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, said the Akali Dal was committed to enlarging on the various schemes it had rolled out for the farmers and poor once it formed the government in 2027.

The Tarn Taran assembly will go for bypoll on November 11.

“We will provide houses for the house less. The old-age pension will be increased, besides provision of five lakh jobs for youth. We are also committed to ensuring jobs for Punjabis only and will also restrict outsiders from purchasing land in Punjab.”

Urging the people to support the regional party, Harsimrat Badal said: “SAD has never ever lied for political gains. We have always fulfilled our promises be it ensuring free power to farmers for tubewell operations to introducing novel social welfare schemes like old-age pension, aata-daal and shagun. Both the Congress and AAP have done nothing except befooling the people. The Congress reneged on its promise to waive off loans but did nothing, while AAP announced it would make Punjab drug free but was patronising the drug mafia and had also become a party to selling drugs”.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the rampant corruption and lawlessness in Punjab, Harsimrat Badal said “we have seen how AAP leaders like Vijay Singla, Fauja Singh Sarari and Amit Rattan were embroiled in corruption. Recently we have also seen how DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar was collecting money in crores of rupees every month for AAP with the raid on his residence resulting in the seizure of Rs 7.50 crore in cash and four kg gold, besides documents relating to 60 properties”.

She said Punjab was suffering because AAP was looting the state and transferring money to fill the party coffers in Delhi as well as contest elections in other states.

Urging the people to support party candidate, Harsimrat Badal said “we should show solidarity with the Dharmi Fauji family whose member sacrificed his job and suffered repression solely because his sentiments were hurt by the attack on Sri Darbar Sahib by Indira Gandhi”.

