Gujarat: Three killed after car collides with railway bridge structure in Jetpur

Rajkot, Feb 15 (IANS) Three people were killed and another seriously injured after a car crashed into a railway bridge and split into two in Jetpur city of Rajkot district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Jetalsar Junction railway bridge when four friends were returning from the Maha Shivratri fair at Bhavnath in Junagadh.

According to the police, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge.

The car collided with the bridge structure with significant force, causing it to break into two parts that were flung to opposite sides of the road.

Muskan Bagda, 21, a resident of Raydi village, and Arun Vala, 20, from Navagadh, died at the scene. Jaydeep Chauhan, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed for medical treatment but later succumbed to injuries.

The fourth occupant, Amit Parmar, suffered serious injuries and is also undergoing treatment at a hospital in Junagadh.

A Jetpur taluka police officer said a case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge. The car struck the structure and split into two due to the impact. Further inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the officer said.

Police personnel reached the spot after being alerted by local residents and passing motorists.

A crane was deployed to clear the damaged vehicle parts from the roadway. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily disrupted following the crash, leading to congestion in the area, but movement was later restored.

All four occupants were initially taken to Jetpur Government Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and legal formalities are being completed.

The accident took place amid heavy vehicular movement associated with the annual Maha Shivratri festival in Junagadh, which draws a large number of devotees.

Police said all aspects of the case are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

