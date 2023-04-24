Rajkot
Gujarat Shocker: Couple Uses Guillotine-like Device to Behead Self, Make Severed Heads Roll Into Fire Pit
Guj family blames hospital for thalassemia patient's death
Rajkot, Gujarat, liquor store raided; family of suspects cause commotion
Gujarat's greenhouse gas emissions soar 78%; Ahmedabad heats up
Locals in Gujarat's Rajkot vandalise a booze store
In Gujarat, a woman was killed in an attempt to save her son
Husband, two others held for gang-rape and murder of woman in Gujarat
Stay In BJP But Work For AAP: Kejriwal To BJP Workers
Man stabbed to death by wife's beau a day after marriage
Morgan impressed by India batters' approach of coming hard at England Bowlers
