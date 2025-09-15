NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar discusses empowerment, safety of women at Rajkot meet

Rajkot, Sep 15 (IANS) National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday undertook a dialogue in Rajkot and met administrators to address the issue of empowerment and safety of women, an official said.

The ‘SHG Samwad’ event aimed at sensitising women was hosted by the NCW at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium in Rajkot, said the official.

The NCW chief’s interactions in the state also included a meeting with senior police and administration officers of the Saurashtra Division.

Rahatkar’s discussions with the officials were aimed at equipping administrators with new perspectives and strategies for advancing women’s empowerment.

She urged officers to see themselves as “real changemakers” shaping the lives of crores of women.

Last week, Rahatkar was in Diu to inaugurate NCW’s three-day capacity-building programme ‘Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance’.

Addressing senior IAS and IPS officers from 20 states, the NCW Chairperson said, “When a daughter can step out even at midnight, when a woman gets respect at the workplace, and when a victim receives speedy justice -- that will reflect your sensitivity and alertness.”

Calling for a shift in approach, she emphasised moving beyond the “development of women” to “development led by women.”

The Chairperson stressed that a developed India is possible only when it becomes a safe and equal India. The programme, she noted, is crucial because administrative and police officers play a direct role in ensuring women’s safety, implementing laws, and delivering development schemes.

Following earlier editions in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa, the third edition in Diu continued the effort to create a society built on safety and equal opportunity.

The inaugural day featured multiple sessions. NCW Member Secretary Sudeep Jain spoke on ‘Gender Equality and Governance’, highlighting how integrating women’s perspectives in policymaking can drive positive change.

Retired IPS officer Dr P.M. Nair conducted a session on crisis management and multi-agency coordination, while Raipur District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar shared field experiences in “Being a Catalyst of Change,” underscoring the importance of innovation and sensitivity at the grassroots level.

Experts also discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing administrative efficiency, women’s safety, and grievance redressal systems.

--IANS

rch/uk