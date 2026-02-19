Gujarat Police chief to visit Kutch to review border, coastal security

Bhuj, Feb 19 (IANS) The Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), Dr K.L.N. Rao, is scheduled to commence a two-day visit to the border regions of Kutch district on February 21-22 to assess the security measures in place for villages located near the India-Pakistan international border, as well as along the district's extensive coastline, said officials on Thursday.

Dr Rao is scheduled to preside over a high‑level crime conference in Bhuj, which will include senior representatives from the Indian Army, the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Air Force.

According to officials, the meeting will focus on enhancing coordination between agencies to address challenges such as cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking and illicit activities by sea.

As part of the visit, Dr Rao will inspect security deployments in sensitive coastal locations, including Jakhau and Pingleshwar and hold discussions with marine police and other field personnel on their readiness and operational issues.

He will also interact with officers posted in remote areas to assess welfare facilities and morale.

An official said the visit reflects ongoing efforts to reinforce security along both land and maritime borders in a region that covers a large and varied terrain, requiring sustained vigilance by multiple security agencies.

Earlier in November last year, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the home portfolio, led a two‑day review of border villages in Kutch district, accompanied by a team of 30 senior IPS officers.

The visit included discussions with sarpanches and residents of settlements such as Punrajpar in Lakhpat taluka to assess social, economic and infrastructural conditions, with a report on nearly 40 aspects planned for submission to the state government.

During that visit, Sanghavi and the delegation also held meetings with BSF officials to review patrol operations and security arrangements, and engaged with women, youth and community leaders in open-forum discussions to better understand local concerns.

The visits by senior state leaders and officials show the government’s stated priority of combining security oversight with direct engagement with border communities in Kutch.

