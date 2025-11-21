Gujarat: HM Shah inaugurates BJP's new Morbi dist office; sounds poll bugle ahead of local body polls

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the newly-built Shree Kamalam BJP district office in Morbi, in the presence of Gujarat unit party president Jagdish Vishwakarma. The event also featured a grand felicitation ceremony for party workers, marking a significant organisational milestone for the district unit.

Addressing a packed gathering of workers, HM Shah delivered a combative political message targeting the Opposition and energising the cadre ahead of upcoming local body polls.

"Those who predicted the decline of the BJP and NDA should listen carefully -- governments will be formed by the BJP and NDA even in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," he said.

Home Minister Shah asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, the party must work with the resolve to break all previous records in municipal, panchayat, and other local elections.

"The Congress will again be wiped out in the coming local polls. Each BJP worker must stay on their toes until the Congress can only be found through a telescope," he remarked.

Reflecting on the party's evolution, HM Shah said the BJP was founded on the twin pillars of ideology and organisation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened both and added a third dimension -- service -- which has taken the party's lakhs of workers onto the path of public service," he said. He also took aim at the Congress, recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s jab 'we two, our two', saying: "Today, the BJP and NDA govern two-thirds of India."

Reinforcing the BJP’s stance on national security, HM Shah reiterated the party's commitment to eliminating illegal infiltration.

"Let Congress and its allies do what they want. BJP is determined to remove every infiltrator -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya. In Bihar too, voters supported the NDA for an infiltrator-free state," he said.

Earlier, Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma called the inauguration a matter of "immense pride" for Morbi workers.

He recalled that during his tenure as BJP’s national president, HM Shah himself had envisioned establishing modern, full-fledged party offices in every district across India.

"Most districts in Gujarat already have such offices, and construction is underway in the remaining ones," he said, praising workers for their dedication to nation-building. HM Shah also spoke at length about Morbi's resilience and rise as a global ceramics hub.

He recalled the devastating Machhu dam tragedy and hailed the district's entrepreneurial spirit that rebuilt Morbi from the ground up.

"Today Morbi stands as the most favourable destination for the ceramics industry," he said, adding that the decision to upgrade Morbi from a municipality to a municipal corporation would accelerate development.

The event witnessed the presence of senior state leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district office bearers, and a large number of BJP workers. The Morbi office, built as a model district headquarters with modern facilities while retaining traditional elements, is expected to serve as a key organisational hub for the party in Saurashtra.

--IANS

janvi/pgh