Gujarat CM launches Rs 751 crore projects in Rajkot; over 1,000 houses handed over

Rajkot, March 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for around 45 development projects worth Rs 751.20 crore across Rajkot, including the completion of 1,010 newly constructed housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

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The EWS-II type housing units, built at a cost of Rs 119.05 crore, provide modern facilities for families, while a Regional Transport Office and a new vehicle test track were also inaugurated at a cost of Rs 9.78 crore.

Addressing the event, Patel said, “Moving forward with the theme of ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Earn Well, Live Well’, Rajkot today receives development works worth Rs 751.20 crore. Gujarat’s development model and financial management of development works are the best in the country.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that no development work necessary for citizen welfare would be left pending and that planned projects receive timely government approval. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining quality in ongoing works.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047, Patel said, “To realise a developed India, it is essential to bring ordinary citizens into the mainstream. For this, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has been extended to the regional level in the state.”

Mentioning the Prime Minister’s 8,931 days in public office, Patel recalled that his journey as a public representative began in Rajkot and said the record continues to grow.

“The Prime Minister, working with the mantra of welfare for common people, has brought significant change in the lives of the poor. Excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 13 to Rs 3, and excise on diesel has been abolished,” he said.

Patel further stated that the Prime Minister’s vision is for every poor and middle-class family to have their own home, and the Gujarat government is progressing steadily to realise this goal.

“Through the housing scheme in Rajkot, over 1,000 families are now receiving their dream homes,” he added.

In-charge Minister for Rajkot district Jitu Vaghani described the event as a historic occasion for public welfare.

He said that over the past 15 days, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has inaugurated and laid the foundation for works worth over Rs 1,100 crore, setting a record.

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code Bill recently introduced by the state government and passed in the Assembly, he said, “The UCC Bill is a priority, and Gujarat is the second state in the country to bring such legislation. All decisions necessary for the welfare of citizens will continue to be taken by the government.”

State Urban Development Minister Darshana Vaghela said that works worth Rs 543 crore were inaugurated, while foundation-laying ceremonies for projects worth Rs 207 crore were conducted.

She congratulated citizens and said, “Beyond roads, drainage, and water supply, housing for the poor has been prioritised. The state government remains committed to people’s welfare, and Rajkot will become a model city in the coming days.”

MP Parsottam Rupala praised the Chief Minister’s leadership in achieving comprehensive development across Gujarat and noted that the regional-level Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Rajkot was organised successfully under his guidance.

Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera said that road works worth Rs 161 crore and the foundation of Saurashtra’s largest water filter plant were laid during the programme.

--IANS

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