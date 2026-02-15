Grace of Mahadev may forever remain upon us: Prez Murmu on Mahashivratri

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt wishes to the nation, invoking Lord Shiva’s grace for peace and progress.

Read More

In a post on X, she said, “On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen. My prayer is that the grace of Mahadev may forever remain upon us all, and that our nation may always advance on the path of progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on X, stating, “On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen. My prayer is that the grace of Mahadev may forever remain upon us all, and that our nation may always advance on the path of progress.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his greetings on X as well, writing, “Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and fellow citizens on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev, the Supreme Deity, that through His grace, the spirit of peace and harmony may strengthen in the world. May the blessings of Lord Shiva continue to guide our nation on the path of unity, security, and continuous progress. May happiness, prosperity, and peace reside in everyone’s life. Har Har Mahadev!”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also posted on X, saying, “Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev for the happiness and prosperity of the nation.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, highlighting the spiritual significance of the day.

“On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith," he said in a post on X.

"May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted—this is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev,” CM Yogi added.

Devotees across India flocked to Shiva temples and sacred ghats to offer prayers, perform rituals, and take holy dips, celebrating the occasion with devotion and fervour.

Mahashivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is marked to honour the deity Shiva and commemorate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati.

--IANS

rs/sd/