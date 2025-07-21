Govt should be open to debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Monsoon Session, says Mayawati

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged the central government to adopt a positive stance towards discussing ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was carried out in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, during the monsoon session of Parliament, which began today.

In a post on X, Mayawati said people across the country are concerned that the session should not be as disappointing as previous ones, which were marred by uproar, confrontation, and a lack of constructive debate.

“There must be proper discussion and outcomes on key national and public interest issues without acrimony between the government and opposition,” she said.

Mayawati highlighted a range of pressing issues from inflation, poverty, and unemployment to women’s safety and rising communal and regional tensions in her post.

She said these require meaningful debate in Parliament to shape long-term policies for the country’s peace and progress.

“Parliament must function smoothly to address challenges relating to internal and external security, and to ensure the hopes of crores of poor and hardworking Bahujans are not dashed,” she said.

The BSP chief further pointed to the rapidly changing global political and economic landscape, saying it poses fresh challenges to India's democracy and sovereignty.

“To deal with such issues, political will and alertness of the government alone is not enough -- it must take the opposition and people of the country into confidence,” she said.

Calling for unity beyond party lines, Mayawati said both the government and opposition must work together on national security.

“The country’s security -- both of its people and borders -- is ultimately the government’s responsibility. But the opposition must also adopt a cooperative attitude and keep national interest above politics,” she added.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with expectations of heated debates as the opposition prepares to corner the government on multiple fronts. The government, in turn, has said it is ready to respond to all issues.

