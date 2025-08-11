Girl student shot dead by teacher in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) A disturbing incident in Bihar's Samastipur on Monday triggered public outrage as a private school teacher allegedly shot dead a 19-year-old girl student.

The victim, identified as Gudiya Kumari — daughter of Vinay Kumar from Ward 1 of Parsa Panchayat — was on her way home from a coaching institute in Baheri block when the firing incident occurred. The incident occurred at Kothiyan village under Shivajinagar police station in the district.

Gudiya, who was preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, collapsed at the scene after sustaining a gunshot injury during the firing by the accused. She succumbed on the spot.

According to the police, the accused, a native of Nalanda district and teacher at a private school, had been pressurising Gudiya for marriage.

Her family claims he had threatened her earlier, prompting them to file a police complaint, but no action was taken. They allege the attack was the result of the teacher’s one-sided love, which Gudiya had firmly opposed.

Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and, in anger, set the private school on fire.

The alleged teacher fled from the scene after committing the crime.

The incident has also led to a blockade on the Singhia–Baheri–Darbhanga main road, disrupting traffic, as protesters demand the accused’s immediate arrest and the presence of a senior officer at the scene.

Police officials, including the DSP Rosera and station in-charges from Shivajinagar and Baheri, reached the spot to pacify the crowd.

Authorities confirmed that raids are underway to nab the absconding teacher, assuring that he will be punished soon.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem. We are waiting for the written complaint from the deceased’s family to register an FIR. Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a one-sided love affair. The raids are currently underway to nab the accused,” said the SDPO of the Rosera range of Samastipur district.

--IANS

ajk/pgh