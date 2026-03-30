Giriraj Singh vows cow slaughter ban in West Bengal, says meat and fish will continue

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asserted that while meat and fish consumption would not be banned, cow slaughter would be strictly prohibited if his party comes to power in West Bengal, while also strongly backing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and hailing his tenure as a “golden period” for the state.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Singh said that his party’s focus would be on enforcing a ban on cow slaughter while ensuring that people’s dietary choices regarding meat and fish remain unaffected.

“Meat and fish will not be banned, but cow slaughter will be stopped. We will ensure a ban on cow slaughter and give importance to Hindus who have been neglected till now,” he said.

The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, blaming its policies for law and order issues in districts like Murshidabad and Basirhat.

“The situation in Murshidabad and Basirhat is a result of Mamata government’s policies.” Singh claimed.

In his remarks on Bihar politics, Singh strongly praised Nitish Kumar’s long political career and governance record, drawing a contrast with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Nitish Kumar has been an MLA since 1985, a member of the Legislative Council, and the Chief Minister of the state. His tenure as both Chief Minister and MLA will be written in golden letters,” Singh said.

Highlighting development in the state, he pointed to improvements in infrastructure, including airports and other public facilities, as examples of Nitish Kumar’s governance.

“The Bihar we see today — the airports and development — is a remarkable example of his tenure,” he noted.

Taking a swipe at Lalu Yadav’s tenure, Singh said that while the RJD leader had held significant positions both at the Centre and in the state, his period in power would be remembered differently.

“Lalu Yadav also held positions at the Centre and in the state and served as Chief Minister. but his tenure will be remembered for social imbalance and ‘jungle raj,” he said.

“Meanwhile Nitish Kumar’s tenure will be remembered as a golden period for Bihar’s development and social harmony,’ he has drawn a strong line of progress and harmony for Bihar,” Singh added.

--IANS

sn/rad