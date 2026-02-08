Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan Embassy visit raises national security concerns: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday escalated his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that the latter's past visit to the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi raised serious political and national security concerns and warranted a broader investigation.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the issue came to light after a photograph went viral on social media showing Gogoi accompanying a group of youths to the Pakistan Embassy.

According to the Chief Minister, Abdul Basit, who was serving as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India at the time, was also present during the interaction that happened in 2015.

CM Sarma said such an engagement could not be treated as a routine or innocuous event, given the "sensitive and adversarial" nature of India's relationship with Pakistan.

Recalling the Kargil War, the Chief Minister referred to the supreme sacrifice of Captain Jintu Gogoi from Assam, who laid down his life for the nation, along with several other soldiers.

"Everyone is aware of the kind of relationship India shares with Pakistan. During Operation Sindoor, the entire country stood firmly behind the Prime Minister. That reflects the sentiment of the nation," CM Sarma said, underscoring the emotional and political sensitivity surrounding any interaction with Pakistan's official establishment.

The Chief Minister further claimed that no other senior leader of the Congress party had ever visited Pakistan or interacted with its diplomatic mission in such a manner while leading or accompanying a delegation. He also acknowledged that he initially believed the photograph circulating online to be fabricated.

"For a long time, I was under the impression that the photograph was photoshopped. However, after two or three days, leaders from the Congress themselves began acknowledging it. That is when I realised that the photograph was genuine," the Chief Minister said.

According to the Chief Minister, once the authenticity of the photograph was established, the matter could no longer be viewed in isolation.

He said this prompted the authorities to widen the scope of the inquiry. "After it became clear that the photograph was real, we decided to open up the entire investigation," CM Sarma said, adding that the issue had implications that went beyond routine political engagement.

He maintained the state government was duty-bound to examine all aspects of the matter thoroughly, particularly when questions of national interest and public representatives were involved.

--IANS

tdr/svn