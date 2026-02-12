Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Assam CM Sarma over 'baseless allegations'

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) Escalating the political confrontation in Assam, Congress MP and state party president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he has "lost all sense of dignity" in public life.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here, Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister to engage in what he described as a direct political contest instead of making "baseless and personal allegations".

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has no respect left. If he has the courage, he should fight with us face to face,” Gogoi said, asserting that the Congress was prepared to counter the BJP politically and democratically.

He accused the Chief Minister of lowering the level of political discourse by resorting to personal attacks rather than addressing issues affecting the people of Assam.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP-led government was attempting to divert public attention from matters such as unemployment, price rise, law and order concerns and alleged corruption by engaging in political theatrics.

“Instead of answering questions on governance failures, the Chief Minister is busy making irresponsible statements against the opposition,” Gogoi said.

He also claimed that the ruling dispensation was using state machinery to intimidate political opponents. Gogoi maintained that the Congress would not be silenced and would continue to raise issues of public interest both inside and outside the Assembly.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Assam, with frequent exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of key political events and visits by senior national leaders. The exchanges have intensified in recent weeks over issues including governance, eviction drives and allegations traded between leaders of both parties.

Responding to Gogoi’s comments, BJP leaders dismissed the charges and accused the Congress of indulging in political theatrics to remain relevant. They maintained that the Chief Minister enjoys public support due to what they described as decisive and development-oriented governance.

Political observers say the ongoing exchange indicates an increasingly confrontational atmosphere in the state in the months ahead.

--IANS

tdr/pgh