FSSAI directs states to step up food safety checks on dairy analogues

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to step up surveillance on Dairy Analogues throughout March, keeping in view the ongoing festive season.

This proactive measure aims to prevent food adulteration and mislabelling during a period of increased demand. It continues FSSAI's ongoing product-specific monthly surveillance drives to tackle food adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Considering the increased consumption of dairy products during the festive season, the ongoing surveillance will remain focused on Dairy Analogue this month.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, Dairy Analogues are products where non-milk constituents replace milk components partially or entirely but resemble milk or milk products in appearance, texture, and functionality. Dairy Analogues are NOT considered milk, milk products, or composite milk products.

When standardized milk products are compositionally altered by replacing major milk constituents like milk fat or milk protein with vegetable oil, fat, or protein, the resulting product is classified as an Analogue.

"Dairy Analogue" is defined under FSSAI regulation as a product in which constituents not derived from milk take the place, in part or in whole, of any milk constituent(s) and the final product resembles, organoleptically and/or functionally, milk or milk product or composite milk product as defined in these regulations.

As per Sub-Regulation 2.1.1.3(f) of the FSS (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, non-dairy products must not be misrepresented as milk or milk-based.

Given the ongoing concerns about the standards and labelling of Dairy Analogue products and their misrepresentation as dairy products, FSSAI has directed all State authorities to conduct rigorous testing and label examinations to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent consumer deception.

FSSAI remains steadfast in its commitment to food safety, regulatory compliance, and consumer protection, ensuring strict enforcement of standards to prevent misrepresentation and adulteration. (ANI)