Four killed as speeding truck hits car in MP's Gwalior; probe on

Gwalior, Jan 30 (IANS) At least four people were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by an overspeeding and heavily loaded truck on a highway in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

Confirming the report, a police official told IANS over the phone that the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mahrajpura police station. The impact was so severe that the car was badly mangled, and the bodies were almost crushed.

The official said the police had to call for a crane to help remove the bodies from the crushed car. Police reached the accident site shortly after receiving information and conducted the rescue operations. Traffic was briefly disrupted but was later restored.

All four bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Saurabh Sharma, Jyoti Yadav, Bhure Prajapati, and Uma Rathore. They were the residents of Bhind district, according to the police.

Saurabh Sharma was driving his car and was headed to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) from Agra (Uttar Pradesh) via Bhind. Three other co-passengers had taken a lift in the car to reach their homes in Bhind, according to the police.

Police said the driver of the truck -- MP 07 HB 2801 -- fled the scene after the incident. The police were searching for him.

The official said the preliminary investigation suggested that the dense fog in the early morning caused the tragic accident.

“A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Families of the deceased persons have been informed,” a police official said.

In a similar road accident in Gwalior, three members of a family -- a couple and their minor daughter -- were killed after a truck hit a motorcycle they were travelling on January 22.

They were the residents of the Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh and were crushed by a speedy truck when they were returning from Gwalior to their native place after their daughter's medical checkup.

