Four held with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 11.85 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 21 (IANS) Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 11.85 crore by arresting four drug peddlers, including three Myanmar nationals, in Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of banned methamphetamine tablets, Assam Rifles launched an operation on Friday night and established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) at Kakichhuha village in Lawngtlai district. During the operation, troops intercepted four suspects travelling from Myanmar to India via a boat through the Koladyne River, the spokesman said.

Following a thorough search, approximately 80,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 3.952 kg and valued at around Rs 11.85 crore were recovered from the drug peddlers and seized. Four individuals -- three Myanmar nationals and one Indian national -- involved in the illegal transportation of the contraband were apprehended on the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lairamlaina (40), a resident of Lawngtlai district, and three Myanmar nationals -- Chaimoungthein (17), Thanlaing (17) and Thanlaigwon (15). The seized methamphetamine tablets, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to Bungtlang Police Station in Lawngtlai district for further legal proceedings.

Reiterating its commitment, Assam Rifles said it remains steadfast in its efforts to curb illegal narcotics trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border and to ensure peace and security in the region.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. The drugs, also called the ‘crazy drug’, are banned in India.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km-long porous mountainous border with Bangladesh, making the state particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.

Myanmar’s Chin state is considered a major hub for the smuggling of narcotics, exotic wildlife, foreign-made cigarettes, Myanmarese areca nuts (betel nuts) and other contraband through six districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

--IANS

sc/uk