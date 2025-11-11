Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee released from judicial custody

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, on Tuesday, was released from judicial custody more than three years after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment corruption scam.

Chatterjee, who was lodged at a private hospital in Mukundapur area of the city due to multiple health issues, was released from hospital premises in the afternoon after release order from the Special CBI Court along with papers related to his bail bond reached the authorities.

The former State Minister was in tears after he was released.

He was taken to his vehicle in a wheelchair.

A larger number of Chatterjee's followers reached hospital premises to celebrate his release.

They shouted Partha Chatterjee "zindabad" slogans, the moment his vehicle came out of the hospital premises.

Some of his supporters even broke down in happiness.

From the hospital, Chatterjee reached his home in Naktala area of south Kolkata.

On Monday, the Special CBI court judge ordered that Partha Chatterjee be released from judicial custody.

Chatterjee virtually participated in the court hearing from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Chatterjee returned home, after spending three years, three months and 18 days in the ED, CBI and judicial custody with most of his time being admitted to the private hospital for treatment.

The former State Education Minister was arrested by the ED in July 2022 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore SSC teacher recruitment scam.

On the day of Chatterjee's arrest in 2022, the ED had unearthed Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in the same case.

The Central investigation agency also seized incriminating documents relating to 12 immovable properties linked to his close associates, as well as paperwork related to the appointment of Group-D staff in schools.

In September this year, the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Chatterjee who has been in ED, later in CBI custody before being sent to judicial custody over the course of last three years.

Despite the bail order, Chatterjee could not be released immediately due to a Supreme Court directive which said that he be released only after the trial court completes the examination of material witnesses within two months.

The apex court had also directed that charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act be framed within four weeks and witness statements be recorded within two months.

The top court also ordered the final bail to be granted by completing the first phase of testimony by November 14.

After that, the CBI Special Court judge began the trial process by framing the charges in the case.

The lower court decided that the testimony of eight people would be taken in the first phase.

The names of eight witnesses were proposed by the CBI.

The testimony of the eighth witness ended on Monday.

Following that, the Special CBI Court in Kolkata's Alipore issued his release order.

