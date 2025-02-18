FM Sitharaman Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to Discuss Strengthening Financial Ties

New Delhi: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met the UK's ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in New Delhi.

In the discussion, Sunak and Union Finance discussed possible new ways to boost market-based financial relationships and stimulate economic expansion.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Finance wrote, "Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth."

According to the Finance Ministry post, the Union Minister highlighted the significance of using the Commonwealth to push topics of shared interest onto the G7 agenda to benefit the GlobalSouth.

"FM @nsitharaman stressed the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," the post added.

Earlier on February 17, Sunak met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi.

Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations."

In November, last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK PM Keir Starmer and expressed satisfaction at the progress in the bilateral relationship.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on economy, trade, new and emerging technologies, research and innovation, green finance and people-to-people contacts.

They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including on international and regional issues of significance.

Both countries have underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations at an early date and expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams, to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides have recognised the importance of addressing the issue of economic offenders from India in the UK. (ANI)