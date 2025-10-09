'Flight controversy' clouds selection process of two Kerala VCs

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) The process to appoint the Vice Chancellors of the Kerala Digital University and the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has come under the scanner after allegations surfaced on Thursday that a senior state official travelled on the same flight as retired Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who was appointed to chair the Search Committees.

Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) Chairman R.S.Sasikumar alleged that the official’s presence may have been intended to influence Justice Dhulia or send signals to certain applicants considered unfavourable by the state government.

Justice Dhulia’s executive-class ticket had been booked by the state, and the SUCC Chairman described the concurrent booking of a senior official on the same flight as "suspicious".

Interviews with VC candidates began on Wednesday at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and will continue for four days.

Around sixty applicants, including interim VCs, Pro VCs, registrars, and Principals from the Technical Education Department, are being interviewed.

The panel comprises senior professors nominated by both the Governor and the state government.

The SUCC warned that proceeding without a UGC representative could violate regulations, stressing the importance of transparency and fairness.

The flight incident comes against the backdrop of a Supreme Court directive, which appointed Justice Dhulia as chairperson of the Search Committees after a legal impasse between the state government and Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar over finalising VC appointments.

The court had acted on a petition by the state government alleging non-cooperation from the Governor.

As per the apex court order, the committee will have four members -- two nominated by the Governor and two by the state -- with Justice Dhulia presiding and the Vice Chancellors must be chosen within a month.

While Justice Dhulia’s appointment aims to break the stalemate, the flight controversy has added scrutiny to the process.

Observers say ensuring impartiality in interviews will be critical to maintaining the credibility of higher education appointments in Kerala.

--IANS

sg/vd