Firearms used to kill 27-year-old promoter in Howrah recovered

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The firearms used to kill a 27-year-old promoter in Howrah's Peelkhana area a few days ago have been recovered, even as the main accused Harun Khan and Rohit Hossain remain missing, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, officers of Golabari Police Station recovered two firearms and two rounds of bullets from the water tank of the house of arrested Mohammad Wakil alias Munna in Boubazar in central Kolkata last night.

On Wednesday morning, promoter Shafiq Khan was shot dead from point blank range in Howrah's Peelkhana area.

According to police sources, after killing Shafiq Khan, accused Harun Khan and Rohit Hossain took shelter in the house of their accomplice Mohammad Wakil alias Munna in Boubazar.

The firearm was hidden in the water tank of that house. That night, the joint efforts of Howrah City Police and Golabari Police Station team led to the arrest of three persons named Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Wakil alias Munna and Dildar Hossain, for indirectly being involved in the murder case.

However, the main accused Harun Khan and Rohit Hossain remain missing. Police sources claim that they have already fled West Bengal to other states. The police are examining CCTV footage to track down the accused.

Meanwhile, another CCTV footage has come to the fore where the moment of the murder has been captured.

On the other hand, on Friday, the state government ordered a CID investigation into the incident. The family members of the deceased Shafiq Khan have expressed their anger over the role of the police. Responding to the request of the deceased's family, the state government ordered a CID investigation.

It may be noted that a video of Harun Khan sitting on the back of Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhuri's bike had gone viral on social media. On the other hand, a photograph of Harun Khan walking with the MLA has also gone viral on social media.

As a result, the Opposition raised questions whether the police were not been able to track down the assailants despite having the footage as they are close to the ruling party leaders.

The Trinamool Congress however refuted all the allegations saying anyone can meet an elected representative of an area at any time.

