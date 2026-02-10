Find Rahul Gandhi before criticising PM Modi, says K'taka BJP chief to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Responding to the charge by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Prime Minister Narendra Modi evaded the discussion on the motion of thanks to the speech of the President in the Lok Sabha, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that the culture of evading responsibility originated from the roots of the Congress party.

Read More

"First find Rahul Gandhi, who is missing, to resolve the leadership tussle in Karnataka," he mocked.

In his statement addressed to CM Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra stated, "Honourable Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji did not evade anything or go missing anywhere; he was present in the Parliament House itself. In the Rajya Sabha, he spoke firmly and boldly, exposing the conduct and approach of your party and the Opposition. In the Lok Sabha, he spoke about the unparliamentary behaviour and mischief indulged in by members of your party."

"In fact, if there is a culture of 'evading responsibility', it has originated from the roots of your Congress party. As proof of this, your own Rahul Gandhi has been before our eyes. In Karnataka, chaos has been created as a result of your governance. For the past one year, there has been continuous infighting around the Chief Minister’s post. As a result, the administrative machinery has come to a standstill. Corruption and commission rackets are running rampant, and the suffering of the people has become unbearable," he stated.

"The very leader who should resolve these problems -- your high command leader Rahul Gandhi -- is nowhere to be found and has 'gone missing'. In search of him, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is being forced to shuttle to Delhi every alternate day in a helpless situation. First, you and the Deputy Chief Minister together should find out where Rahul Gandhi is. Resolve the deadlock over the Chief Minister’s post and free yourselves from the curse of the people of Karnataka. Otherwise, very soon, the people of Karnataka will ensure that both you and your Congress party are pushed into a situation where you will be left without an address," Vijayendra slammed.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Prime Minister’s "act of evading a reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha is not only an insult to Parliament but also an act of cowardice, reflecting an inability to face the truth".

"For the first time in the history of the Indian Parliament, the motion of thanks has been passed without a reply from the Prime Minister. When a Prime Minister ignores Parliament, it amounts to evading responsibility. The ruling BJP first prevented opposition parties from speaking and then chose to remain silent by not responding. This is a deeply worrying development. When Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted, during his speech on the motion of thanks, to raise serious issues related to national security mentioned in the book of former Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, his speech was completely blocked," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb