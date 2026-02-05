Fierce gun-battle between security forces and Maoists underway in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 5 (IANS) Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district engaged in a fierce encounter with armed Maoists in the southern forested region on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb left-wing extremism in the Bastar area.

The operation began based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the South Bijapur zone.

Joint teams, including personnel from the District Reserve Guard and other specialised units, launched a search mission that led to intermittent clashes starting around 7:30 a.m.

The exchange of fire continued for several hours as security personnel pressed forward in the challenging terrain.

As the day progressed, authorities recovered the body of one Maoist along with an AK-47 rifle from the encounter site, sources said.

Reports circulating from local sources suggested that several other Naxalites may have been killed, including a Naxal commander and Divisional Committee member.

However, officials said that they were awaiting reports to confirm the development.

The Bijapur Superintendent of Police said that a comprehensive and detailed report would be released only after the operation concludes and thorough verification is completed.

A substantial number of security personnel remain deployed at the scene to secure the area and continue the search.

This encounter comes amid intensified "anti-Naxal" operations across Chhattisgarh, where security forces have achieved notable successes in recent months through both direct engagements and rehabilitation drives.

Authorities said that operations would persist until the area is fully cleared, with further updates expected soon. The situation remains fluid as teams consolidate their positions in the forests.

In a contrasting development on the same day in Bijapur district, armed Maoist cadres will participate in a formal process to join the mainstream of society.

Under the state government's 'Poona Margem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation' initiative, several Maoists laid down their arms and opted for reintegration, reflecting the dual strategy of enforcement and dialogue being pursued to address the insurgency.

The 'Poona Margem' programme has encouraged numerous cadres to surrender in recent times across Bastar districts, offering pathways to normal life through financial aid, skill development, and other support measures. Authorities will soon give details of those who are going to surrender on Thursday.

