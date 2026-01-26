Father, daughter killed as truck hits motorcycle in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) A man and his young daughter were killed in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, leaving the entire area in shock and grief, on Monday.

The incident occurred near Kacchi Pakki Chowk under the Sadar police station area when a speeding, out-of-control truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Shrikant Rai (45) and his daughter Astha Kumari (17), residents of the Maniari police station area.

According to local sources, Astha had accompanied her father to the market to purchase household essentials.

After completing their shopping, the two were returning home when the tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses said that as the motorcycle reached Kacchi Pakki Chowk around 2:30 p.m., a truck coming at high speed lost control and hit them with tremendous force.

The impact was so severe that both the motorcycle and its riders were crushed under the truck, resulting in their instant death at the spot.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the scene. The Sadar police team rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Sadar Station House Officer Ashmit Kumar confirmed that both bodies were taken into custody and sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The SHO further stated that the truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle. The truck has been seized, and police are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify and arrest the absconding driver at the earliest.

An FIR of rash and negligent driving was registered at the Sadar police station.

As news of the accident reached Maniari village, a pall of gloom descended over the area.

The sudden loss of both a father and daughter has left the family devastated, with cries of grief echoing through the village.

Locals expressed deep sorrow over the incident and demanded stricter enforcement to control the speed of heavy vehicles to prevent such tragedies in the future.

