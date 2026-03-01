Family of four suffocate to death in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, March 1 (IANS) A tragic incident has been reported from Bihar's Vaishali district, where four members of a family died after inhaling toxic gas from a toilet soak pit in Anwarpur village under the Sarai police station area on Sunday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred during the cleaning or repair of the tank.

One family member reportedly fell unconscious after entering the pit due to the accumulation of toxic gases.

In an attempt to rescue him, other family members entered the tank one after another and also succumbed to suffocation.

The entire village has plunged into mourning following the tragedy.

The most heartbreaking aspect of the incident is the death of Rahul Kumar, whose wedding was celebrated with great joy on February 24.

Within a week of the celebrations, the groom lost his life in an accident, turning happiness into grief.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Kumar, his son Rahul Kumar, Anand's brother Pankaj Kumar, and another family member.

Three other individuals are reportedly in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the accident, senior administrative officials reached the site.

Hajipur-Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rambabu Baitha and Lalganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gopal Mandal inspected the site and assessed the situation.

Officials said that the deaths were likely caused by oxygen depletion due to the accumulation of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide or methane inside the tank.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

An eerie silence prevails in Anwarpur village as grieving relatives struggle to come to terms with the loss.

Villagers described the sight of four bodies being carried out together as deeply distressing.

The administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of compensation as per government provisions.

The tragedy once again underscores the dangers associated with cleaning septic tanks and soak pits without proper safety equipment and protective measures.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the risk of toxic gas accumulation in enclosed spaces, which can cause instant unconsciousness and death due to oxygen deprivation.

