Factional fights won't be tolerated: Abhishek Banerjee to Trinamool workers

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's Barasat organisational district leadership to strengthen the organisation ahead of 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

According to party sources, Abhishek Banerjee sent a strong message about factional fights in the meeting and asked district leaders to sort their differences out.

The Trinamool general secretary also gave special importance to senior leaders and recognised their contribution to the party.

He asked the new party leaders to respect the senior leadership and directed them to further strengthen the organisational structure of the party by maintaining a balance between the old and the new.

After the meeting, which was held at Banerjee's Camac Street office in central Kolkata, a party insider said, "Reports of factional conflict between multiple factions have come to the fore several times in the Barasat organisational district. That is why Abhishek Banerjee has given a strong message about factional conflict. Abhishek has clearly stated that no factional fight will be tolerated."

The development assumes significance as the Trinamool Congress is out to set its house in order to put up a unified fight against the BJP in next year's Assembly polls. An increase in factional fights before the election often results in party leaders defecting to the Opposition camp, said the party insider.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also spoke to former state minister Jyotipriya Mallick. He inquired about Jyotipriya's physical condition.

"The change of the block president was also discussed in the meeting. He has given a clear message that the party will take the final decision on the selection of block presidents," said the source.

It was also discussed during the meeting that a person cannot hold two posts in the party.

At one time, an upper age limit of 40 years was fixed for youth Trinamool members.

There were allegations that it was not being followed in many cases. However, Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said this should be followed properly.

