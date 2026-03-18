Explosives recovered in poll-bound West Bengal

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Days after the Assembly poll notification was issued for West Bengal, a massive quantity of explosives was recovered in Birbhum district, the police said on Wednesday.

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Villagers intercepted a tractor laden with a large consignment of explosives on Tuesday night while it was being smuggled. They subsequently handed it over to the police. Acting on a tip-off from the villagers, the police seized the tractor and its explosive cargo. The incident took place in Kadasir village, under the jurisdiction of the Nalhati Police Station in Birbhum.

The police stated that the seized explosives include 10,000 gelatin sticks and 360 detonators. However, the police have not yet been able to make any arrests in connection with this incident.

Local residents said that the tractor, loaded with explosives, was passing through the roads of Kadasir village on Tuesday night. At that moment, villagers intercepted the vehicle. Sensing trouble, the tractor's driver fled the scene.

Later, the villagers discovered that the tractor was packed with explosives. This caused a commotion in the area. The villagers immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, officers from the Nalhati Police Station arrived at the scene and seized both the explosives and the tractor.

Questions are now being raised regarding who was transporting the explosives, for what purpose and to what destination. The Nalhati Police are currently investigating the matter.

The incident of explosives being transported in Birbhum just ahead of the elections has created a sensation in the locality.

Local residents said that they became suspicious the moment they saw the tractor moving along the village road; however, they never imagined that it was carrying such a massive quantity of explosives.

This incident has sparked panic throughout the area in the run-up to the elections. Local residents are urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case.

--IANS

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