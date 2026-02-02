Expelled CPI-M leader requests party to publish martyrs fund accounts ahead of book release

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 2 (IANS) Expelled CPI-M Kerala leader V. Kunjikrishnan on Monday urged the party to immediately publish the statement of accounts related to the Dhanaraj Martyrs’ Fund, days ahead of the release of his book that, he claims, contains detailed financial records.

“My book carries the complete statement of accounts. Since the party has announced that it will publish the accounts, my humble request is that it be done before the release of my book,” Kunjikrishnan told reporters at his residence in Payyannur.

He said the book release, scheduled for Wednesday, would go ahead as announced.

He was responding to the party state Secretary M.V.Govindan’s statement on Monday that the party will publish the statement of accounts.

The demand comes amid heightened political tension following his expulsion from the CPI-M earlier this week and his subsequent move to approach the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for the book release function.

Kunjikrishnan has clarified that the plea is limited to ensuring that the event is not disrupted.

Kunjikrishnan, 74, was expelled from the party’s primary membership last month after reiterating allegations of irregularities in the handling of the Dhanaraj Martyrs’ Fund, triggering a major controversy within the CPI-M's Kannur district unit.

The party leadership accused him of indiscipline and of acting as a "weapon in the hands of party enemies" by raising the issue publicly ahead of elections.

The CPI-M has maintained that the allegations were examined and settled internally in April 2022.

Kannur district Secretary K.K. Ragesh said an internal inquiry had found the charges baseless and that Payyannur MLA and district Secretariat member T.I. Madhusoodanan had no role in handling the funds.

While acknowledging lapses such as typographical errors and missing receipt books, the party asserted there was no financial loss and that corrective action had already been taken.

In contrast, Kunjikrishnan’s book, "Nethruthvathe Anikal Thiruthanam (The Cadre Must Correct the Leadership)", mounts a sharp critique of the CPI-M's state leadership, accusing it of ideological degeneration, shielding wrongdoing, and functioning as a conventional electoral party.

The book devotes significant attention to Payyannur, alleging factionalism, financial impropriety and leadership failure.

With Assembly polls approaching and the party still grappling with the December 2025 local body poll setback, the unfolding controversy has exposed deep fault lines within the CPI-M.

--IANS

sg/vd