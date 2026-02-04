Expelled CPI-M leader Kunjikrishnan releases book amid heavy security

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 4 (IANS) Expelled CPI-M veteran V. Kunjikrishnan on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the party leadership by releasing his book, alleging financial irregularities in the funds of the Kerala unit, in Payyannur, a town widely seen as the Left's ideological citadel in Kannur district.

Read More

The event, attended by a large crowd, was held under tight police security following a protection order granted by the Kerala High Court last week.

Kunjikrishnan was expelled from the CPI-M's primary membership last week after he publicly reiterated allegations of financial irregularities linked to the Dhanaraj Martyrs’ Fund, triggering a major controversy within the party’s Kannur district unit.

The leadership had maintained that his public statements amounted to indiscipline.

Releasing his book "Nethruthvathe Anikal Thiruthanam (The Cadre Must Correct the Leadership)", Kunjikrishnan insisted that his actions were aimed at correcting, not weakening, the party.

He said the CPI-M's survival depended on its foundational principle of criticism and self-criticism, arguing that dissent was now being treated as hostility.

He alleged that accountability had eroded to the extent that even a martyrs’ fund was being misused, and claimed the leadership was shielding those responsible.

Warning cadres to reflect on the party’s decline in West Bengal, where it once ruled for over three decades, Kunjikrishnan urged grassroots members to "stand up and correct the leadership" before similar political erosion occurred in Kerala.

He also spoke of being subjected to sustained attacks and humiliation on social media since raising the issue.

Joseph C. Mathew, who delivered the chief guest address, described the book as "a narrative of facts" and appealed to party workers and the public to stand by the truth.

He said silencing Kunjikrishnan was unjust and driven by fear, drawing parallels with former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, to whom the book is dedicated.

Recalling Achuthanandan’s removal from the Politburo, Mathew said leaders who questioned wrongdoing had historically faced isolation within the party.

Mathew was the former IT secretary of Achuthanandan, who was ousted at the top of the tiff between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Achuthanandan.

Referring to Payyannur’s symbolic importance, Mathew said the town bore a responsibility to demand clear answers on the issues raised.

Despite the charged atmosphere, the heavy police presence ensured the programme went off without any untoward incident, even as the controversy continued to ripple through the CPI-M's Kannur stronghold.

--IANS

sg/vd