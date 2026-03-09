Expelled Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil targets Kerala govt over Ganesh Kumar controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) Now-expelled Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil has launched a sharp attack on the Kerala government over the controversy involving state Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, questioning the alleged inaction of the police despite a distress call made by the minister's wife.

Read More

Reacting to the allegations raised by Bindu Menon, Rahul Mamkootathil said the episode reflected the manner in which power was being misused in the state.

“A very serious and grave issue has been raised by Bindu Menon, the wife of Minister Ganesh Kumar. She has said that her phone is being tracked. How could such a thing happen? Is it not a grave crime and a blatant misuse of power?” he asked.

Rahul, who was expelled from the Congress after three rape cases were registered against him, also drew a comparison between his own arrest and the alleged police response in the minister’s case.

“I was arrested by the police after they surrounded the hotel where I was staying, based merely on a complaint. But here, in the case of Ganesh Kumar, the victim herself called 112, the police emergency helpline. Why did nothing happen?” he asked.

He further claimed that the minister’s wife had also contacted Veena Vijayan.

“Remember, the victim here called the Chief Minister’s daughter Veena. Everyone knows who her husband is and that he is a Cabinet colleague of Ganesh Kumar,” Rahul said.

The expelled MLA went on to link the controversy to what he described as political retribution.

“This is the price that Ganesh Kumar is paying for hunting and haunting two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy,” he alleged.

According to Bindu Menon, she had earlier confronted the minister over issues involving women and had even blocked the phone numbers of some of his staff. Menon earlier in the day said the latest incident unfolded when she quietly went to the bedroom at the Valakom residence, around 70 km from the state capital, and witnessed a situation that prompted her to begin taking photographs.

She alleged that the minister’s driver tried to prevent her from doing so while some members of the staff attempted to snatch her mobile phone.

“I lost control emotionally, but I did not assault anyone or use abusive language,” she said, adding that the minister later portrayed her as mentally unstable.

She said she informed her sister-in-law and contacted the police control room seeking help.

According to her account, she ran outside the house crying for help, and soon after that, the woman who was there with the minister was taken away in a car by the minister’s driver.

Police officers later arrived at the spot but, according to Bindu Menon, told her the matter did not fall within their purview.

She said she had asked for protection and that some members of the minister's staff urged her to forgive him and settle the issue.

While she claims to have photographic evidence, Menon clarified that she does not intend to pursue legal action or cause harm to the minister or the government.

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said now everyone will know why then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had asked Ganesh Kumar to quit in 2013.

“The Minister has to resign immediately and CM Vijayan has to do the needful because it’s three days since this occurred,” said Chennithala.

On Tuesday, the state Cabinet is scheduled to hold its routine meeting, during which Vijayan will have to take a call on what needs to be done.

--IANS

sg/pgh