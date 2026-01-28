Expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil granted bail after two weeks in custody

Pathanamthitta, Jan 28 (IANS) Expelled Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil was on Wednesday granted bail by a court in Pathanamthitta in connection with a rape case registered against him, offering temporary relief to the first-time MLA who has been in custody since his arrest earlier this month.

Mamkootathil was arrested at midnight on January 11 from a hotel in Palakkad, where he was staying at the time.

Following his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged at the Mavelikkara sub-jail. Investigators had taken him to multiple locations linked to the case, including a hotel in Thiruvalla and his residence in Pathanamthitta district, as part of evidence collection.

The bail order comes days after the Thiruvalla Magistrate Court had refused him relief, dealing a significant setback to the expelled MLA. At the time, the prosecution had strongly opposed bail, describing Mamkootathil as a “habitual offender” and pointing out that he had earlier obtained temporary relief from the High Court in two similar cases.

Prosecutors had also argued that there was a strong possibility of more complaints emerging and that granting bail could influence witnesses and hamper the investigation.

The magistrate court had considered a detailed report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the allegations.

The hearing on the bail plea was held in a closed courtroom following a request by the prosecution citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Investigators had produced chat records between the accused and the complainant as part of the evidence and informed the court that procedures were underway to record the confidential statement of the woman.

The defence, however, maintained that the relationship was consensual and argued that continued incarceration was unwarranted.

It had submitted that Mamkootathil, being a former public representative, would cooperate with the investigation and posed no risk if released on bail.

The case has also triggered wider controversy, particularly on social media.

Screenshots of alleged WhatsApp chats between Mamkootathil and the complainant were made public by his friend Fenny Ninan, prompting the Pathanamthitta Cyber Police to register a case against Ninan for cyber harassment.

Another Congress worker, Renjitha Pulickal, was also taken into custody for allegedly posting content targeting the complainant.

