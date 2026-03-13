Even after tight security, there were lapses: Cong leader on Farooq Abdullah attack case

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a marriage function in Greater Kailash, prompting widespread condemnation and urgent questions about security arrangements.

The assailant, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired at Dr Abdullah from behind as he was leaving the function. Quick action by the security personnel deployed with the former chief minister thwarted the attempt, and a licensed pistol used in the attack was recovered from Jamwal’s possession.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat condemned the attack.

“This is certainly not a trivial matter. Even after such tight security, there were security lapses. Such incidents should not repeat, and there must be a continuous review to identify who is responsible,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh described the attack as a reflection of public anger toward certain families: “These four to five families who have committed atrocities and looted the people, this is the anger towards them.”

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav suggested the incident was a carefully orchestrated attempt to create unrest.

“The way this conspiracy has been carried out, I believe it is an attempt to create unrest; security and other things did not work there,” Yadav told IANS.

Dr Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to the chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, both of whom were unharmed.

The J&K Police have launched a detailed investigation into Jamwal’s background, examining his personal, social, and possible organisational links to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Authorities have vowed a continuous review of security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

The attempt has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders and citizens alike, underscoring the urgency of strengthening security measures for public figures in the region.

