Envoys of Five Nations Present Credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Envoys of Denmark, Palestine, Panama, Sudan and Guyana presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Those who presented credentials to President Murmu were: Panama's Ambassador to India Alonso Correa Miguel, Guyana's High Commissioner to India Dharamkumar Seeraj, Sudan's Ambassador to India Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Palestine's Ambassador to India Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh.

In a post on X, President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama; Mr Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; and Dr Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."



"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark; and Mr Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," President's Secretariat posted on X.



Earlier on Monday, February 17, President Murmu received credentials from Ambassador of Cuba, Ambassador of Nepal, Ambassador of Cambodia, High Commissioner of Maldives and Ambassador of Somalia at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were- Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia, Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of Maldives, Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of Somalia, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba, and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal.



In a post on X, President's Secretariat wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba; and Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."



President's Secretariat further stated, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia; Ms Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives; and Dr Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, at Rashtrapati Bhavan." (ANI)