Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar; two Maoists killed, ammunition recovered

Raipur/Bijapur, Jan 29 (IANS) The security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district engaged in a fierce encounter with Maoists in the southern part of the region on Thursday, recovering the bodies of two insurgents along with a cache of weapons and ammunition as operations continued into the afternoon.

According to officials, the District Reserve Guard team launched a search operation in South Bastar based on specific intelligence about the presence of armed Maoist cadres. Intermittent exchange of fire erupted between the security personnel and the insurgents starting around 7.00 a.m., marking a significant anti-Maoist action in one of the most affected districts of the Bastar division.

During the course of the ongoing operation, forces recovered two Maoist bodies from the encounter site. Among the items seized were an AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and additional weapons and ammunition, indicating the group was heavily armed and prepared for confrontation.

Authorities emphasised that the search and area domination efforts remain active in the surrounding forests and terrain, with teams combing the area to locate any remaining insurgents, recover further evidence, or neutralise threats.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation and to safeguard the personnel involved, officials have withheld details such as the precise location of the clash and the exact number of security forces deployed. They said they will provide detailed information after completion of the operation. The detailed report, including further recoveries, identification of the deceased Maoists, and any additional outcomes, is expected to be released once the search operation concludes safely.

Earlier in the day, the security forces in Bijapur district successfully thwarted a major Maoist attempt to target personnel and vehicles by recovering and destroying two powerful improvised explosive devices. A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard of Bijapur, personnel from Ilmidi police station, members of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force 9th Battalion, and the Bomb Disposal Squad from Bijapur conducted a search and demining operation in the Ilmidi-Lankapalli area, particularly along the unpaved road in Village Lankapalli, officials said.

During the course of the operation, the teams detected two IEDs -- each weighing between 20 and 30 kilograms -- planted by Maoists in the middle of the road. The Bomb Disposal Squad promptly intervened and, adhering to all established safety protocols, carried out a controlled destruction of the explosives on the spot.

The officials said there is a persistent challenge posed by Left-Wing Extremism in Bijapur, where Maoist groups continue to operate in remote pockets despite sustained counter-insurgency campaigns by state and central forces. Recent months have seen intensified operations, including the recovery of improvised explosive devices and the neutralisation of several cadres, aimed at restoring normalcy and enabling development in the region.

--IANS

sktr/dpb