Encounter begins after 12 days' lull as joint forces trace hiding terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar district

Jammu, Jan 31 (IANS) An encounter re-started on Saturday between the joint forces and the hiding terrorists in Dolgam village of Kishtwar district after the joint forces managed to trace the militants after January 18.

Read More

In Jammu, Nagrota based Army’s White Knight Corps said on its official X handle on Saturday, "Operation Trashi-I. During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on ground. A cordon has been established and operations are in progress.”

Firing exchanges started early today between the joint forces including the Army, J&K Police, CRPF and the terrorists in Dolgam village.

Authorities had suspended mobile Internet services in the larger area including the Dolgam encounter site on Friday as a security precaution.

On January 18, 2026, the encounter lasted for several hours between the joint forces and the terrorists during a search operation in the general area of Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo in Kishtwar.

The operation was launched by joint forces under the code name ‘Operation Trashi-I’ given by the White Knight Corps.

One Army paratrooper was killed in the initial firing exchanges between the joint forces and the hiding terrorists in Chatroo on January 18.

In its tribute to the martyred paratrooper the Army had posted on X on January 19, “The GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026.

“We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief."

Joint forces relentlessly continued the search operation to trace the terrorists after January 19 and after twelve days managed to trace them in Dolgam village.

Further details are now awaited from the encounter site in Dolgam village of Kishtwar district.

--IANS

sq/rad