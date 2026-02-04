Empowering farmers MP govt’s top priority: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday stated that empowering farmers is a top priority of the state government, which remains committed to protecting farmers’ interests and enhancing their income.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is determined to ensure that farmers receive the full value of their produce on time and without any hindrance.

He shared that during the Kharif season 2025–26, more than 5.174 million metric tonnes of paddy were procured, reflecting the success of the state’s farmer-centric policies.

Yadav said that a technology-enabled payment system has been put in place to ensure timely payments to farmers, with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) being directly credited to their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister informed that during the Kharif season, the MSP for common paddy was fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal, which is Rs 69 higher than the previous season’s MSP.

“This increase in MSP is a concrete step by the state government toward ensuring fair prices for farmers’ produce,” Yadav said in a statement.

The statement also read that, in the previous Kharif season, the MSP for paddy was Rs 2,300 per quintal. During that season, a total of 4.352 million metric tonnes of paddy were procured from 669,272 paddy-growing farmers at the notified MSP.

A total of 1,436 procurement centres were established across the state for paddy procurement this year. Through these centres, 5,174,792 metric tonnes of paddy were procured during the season.

Transportation of more than 4,838,637 metric tonnes of the procured paddy has already been completed, and out of this, 4,630,021 metric tonnes have been accepted after quality testing.

Yadav stated that based on the paddy procured this season, the total MSP value has been estimated at Rs 12,259 crore, of which nearly Rs 11,000 crore has already been directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.

“Procurement payments have provided strong financial support to farmers, enabling them to prepare for the next cropping season with greater confidence,” he added.

He also shared that the entire paddy procurement process was continuously monitored by the state government to ensure that farmers faced no inconvenience and received the full benefits of government schemes promptly.

--IANS

pd/dan